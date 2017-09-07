Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Judge removes order preventing removal of Dallas Lee statue

September 7, 2017 8:36 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — A judge has lifted a restraining order clearing the way for Dallas to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Court documents show U.S. District Judge Sidney Fitzwater ruled Thursday that Dallas resident Hiram Patterson and the Sons of Confederate Veterans had not proven that the removal violated their free-speech rights or that the city had not provided due process in approving its removal.

The Dallas City Council had voted almost unanimously Wednesday to remove the statue immediately. A harness had been placed around the statue, when Patterson requested a temporary restraining order and a chance to argue his case against removal.

A city spokesman says the city is pleased with the ruling and will move forward with removing the statue although no time frame has been set.

