Judge to hear arguments on whether to lock up Pharma Bro

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in New York is considering whether the provocative online antics of former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL’-ee) are bad enough to put him behind bars.

The judge has scheduled a Wednesday hearing to consider a government demand to jail Shkreli while he awaits sentencing for a securities fraud conviction.

Shkreli’s defense argued in court papers filed Tuesday his recent offer to pay a $5,000 bounty for a lock of Hillary Clinton’s hair falls under the category of “political satire or strained humor.” The government calls the comments threats that should be grounds for revoking the bail of the so-called Pharma Bro.

Shkreli is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics online. He has said he feels “exonerated” despite his conviction.