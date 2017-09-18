Kamenetz set to make announcement about political future

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz has scheduled an announcement widely expected to be about his political future.

Kamenetz, a Democrat who has been weighing a run for governor, says he’ll be making a special announcement in Towson on Monday.

Sean Naron, a campaign spokesman, declined to comment Sunday afternoon on the nature of the announcement.

Kamenetz has been county executive since December 2010.

The Democratic primary for governor is a crowded one for next year’s election.

The field already includes Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker, state Sen. Richard Madaleno and former NAACP president Ben Jealous also is running, along with former Michelle Obama aide Krish Vignarajah, entrepreneur Alec Ross and lawyer Jim Shea. The primary is June 26.