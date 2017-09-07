Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Kentucky police department suspends 1 over Facebook post

September 7, 2017 5:45 pm
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police department has suspended an officer for a Facebook post mocking the death of a woman during a counterprotest at a white supremacist rally in Virginia last month.

The Courier-Journal reports the Shively police department confirmed Officer Morris Rinehardt’s suspension started Monday and will continue to Sept. 15. Rinehardt has been with the department two years. He had been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 14 during an internal investigation.

The newspaper said Rinehardt shared a photo of the Dodge Challenger vehicle that struck counterprotester Heather Heyer and its mangled front end with a caption reading, “When you were born a Challenger but identify as a Ram.”

Shively police said the investigation found the allegation against Rinehardt was confirmed. However, based on the level of infraction and having no previous disciplinary action on his record, Rinehardt was given an eight-day unpaid suspension.

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

