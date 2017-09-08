Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Kenya opposition says electoral officials’ lives threatened

September 8, 2017 7:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga says the lives of some top officials with the country’s electoral commission are under “serious threat” from the government ahead of the new presidential election next month.

Odinga told reporters on Friday that some commission officials have received threatening emails and their security has been withdrawn.

Kenya’s government has not commented on Odinga’s claims.

The electoral commission is under pressure by the opposition to reform after the Supreme Court nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election and cited irregularities in last month’s vote. Odinga had gone to court claiming vote-rigging.

Advertisement

The new election is set for Oct. 17.

Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati has appointed a special team to oversee the new election, excluding six top officials the opposition has accused of electoral fraud.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers compete in Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1433 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 26.0077 0.0234 5.96%
L 2030 29.2000 0.0386 8.53%
L 2040 31.5505 0.0475 9.78%
L 2050 18.1447 0.0296 10.91%
G Fund 15.4291 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1783 0.0427 2.92%
C Fund 34.4763 0.0018 11.59%
S Fund 44.0255 -0.1336 8.61%
I Fund 29.1530 0.2228 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.