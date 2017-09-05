Listen Live Sports

Lawmaker’s grandson killed in shooting amid violent weekend

September 5, 2017 12:59 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland lawmaker’s grandson was shot and killed during a violent weekend in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Sun reports Maryland House Majority Whip Talmadge Branch said on Monday afternoon that his grandson, Tyrone, was killed in northeast Baltimore on the same day.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name, but say the 22-year-old man was chatting with two people who opened fire at around noon. The victim suffered several gunshot wounds and died at a hospital.

Branch, who has represented Baltimore in the General Assembly for 22 years, said his grandson was a normal kid and that too many people are dying.

He was the third man killed in Baltimore since Friday night in a string of seven shootings that also hurt five other people.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

