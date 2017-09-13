Listen Live Sports

Lawsuit targets searches of electronic devices at US border

September 13, 2017 11:00 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government is being sued over its practice of searching laptops and cellphones at the border and in airports. Two advocacy groups say the searches are unconstitutional because modern electronic devices now carry troves of private personal and business information.

The Fourth Amendment requires law enforcement to get warrants for searches and seizures, but courts have made an exception at the border because of the government’s need to enforce immigration and customs laws and protect national security.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation and the American Civil Liberties Union say warrants should be required for the border searches. They filed their suit Wednesday on behalf of 10 American citizens and a lawful permanent resident who had their electronic devices searched by border agents. None were accused of wrongdoing.

