Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Lawyers say man whose kin died is withholding information

September 20, 2017 8:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Insurance company lawyers say a Vermont man suspected of killing his millionaire grandfather refuses to answer questions about the day his boat sank with his mother onboard.

Nathan Carman’s boat sank last year. His mother is presumed dead.

In a legal motion filed Monday in Rhode Island, attorneys ask a federal judge to compel Carman to provide discovery they say is relevant to the case because of “striking parallels” between Carman’s mother’s presumed death and his grandfather’s 2013 Connecticut killing.

Carman’s insurance company has refused to pay for the loss of his boat, saying he made “incomplete, improper, and faulty repairs” to it the day before it sank and knew it was “unseaworthy.”

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

His attorney hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

His aunts have sued in New Hampshire to try to block him from collecting an inheritance.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Engineer works on James Webb telescope

Today in History

1963: Kennedy proposes joint US-Soviet mission to moon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2193 0.0044 3.92%
L 2020 26.1988 0.0123 6.18%
L 2030 29.5486 0.0238 8.74%
L 2040 31.9953 0.0311 9.97%
L 2050 18.4386 0.0212 11.07%
G Fund 15.4407 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0356 -0.0254 3.86%
C Fund 35.1006 0.0221 11.93%
S Fund 45.3662 0.1634 8.16%
I Fund 29.6496 0.0502 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.