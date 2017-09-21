Le Pen’s deputy quits as tensions engulf French far right

PARIS (AP) — The right-hand man of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen quit the National Front Thursday in a power battle stemming from a bruising election defeat in May.

Party vice-president Florian Philippot announced his departure on a morning news program on France 2 television unexpectedly. He was demoted by his boss Wednesday night and relieved of his responsibilities for party strategy and communications.

“I was told I’m vice-president of nothing… I do not have the taste for ridicule. Of course, I’m leaving the National Front,” Philippot said.

The 35-year-old was behind Le Pen’s controversial proposal for France to leave the Eurozone. Many believe the proposal harmed her popularity in May’s presidential vote, when she lost to centrist Emmanuel Macron.

Advertisement

The crisis unfolded after Philippot decided to start an association, Les Patriotes, to broaden the National Front’s support base within days of its election defeat, without consulting Le Pen.

The National Front has been in the process of a major makeover and intends to change its name.

The move leaves open the possibility of a split in the French far-right.