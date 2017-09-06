Leaked UK documents shows thinking on cuts to EU immigration

LONDON (AP) — A leaked document published Wednesday sheds some light on the British government’s plans to cut immigration from the European Union once Brexit has become a reality.

The draft Home Office document published by the Guardian reveals plans to make it much harder for low-skilled EU workers to settle in Britain. It would also make it tougher for EU workers in Britain to bring in family members to join them.

It emphasizes the need to put British workers first and to judge immigration on whether it benefits society as a whole, not just the migrants.

Many who backed Brexit in the 2016 referendum were motivated by a desire to lower immigration levels. Prime Minister Theresa May’s government has so far revealed few details about how it plans to cut immigration numbers, so the draft document offers some insight into how the Home Office hopes to deliver on the Brexit promise to “take control” of Britain’s borders.

Advertisement

The 82-page document, marked “official sensitive,” does not represent finalized government policy and has not been approved by ministers. It has been circulated among senior government officials.

It may be changed extensively after discussions with Parliament and with EU officials, who will determine how British citizens living and working in EU countries are treated after Brexit.

It would require potential migrants to register with the Home Office for a residency permit that would last up to two years, with possible longer terms granted for highly skilled workers. The paper says tightening the legal definition of an extended family is also being considered to reduce the number of relatives being brought in.

It suggests the new restrictions would come into force as soon as Britain formally leaves the European Union, which is expected early in 2019.

The leaked plan drew immediate condemnation from some corners, including the food and drink industry and a prominent agricultural union.

Ian Wright, director of the Food and Drink Federation, said it showed a “deep lack of understanding” of the contributions made by EU migrant workers.