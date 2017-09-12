Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Macron’s big test: France-wide protests over labor overhaul

September 12, 2017 3:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron’s presidency is facing its first big public test, as unions hold nationwide protests against changes to labor laws that they fear corrode job security.

The prominent CGT union is leading Tuesday’s protests, calling for strikes across transport and other public sector businesses and planning some 180 demonstrations.

The protests are in response to last month’s draft decrees that reduce the power of unions and give companies more authority to fire workers and influence workplace rules.

Some unions have refused to join the protests, preferring to negotiate with Macron’s government over upcoming plans to change unemployment and retirement rules.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Tuesday’s protests are the first big public display of discontent with Macron, and come as his popularity is sinking.

Macron is heading to hurricane-battered islands in the French Caribbean.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP UAS Crews Assist with Hurricane Irma Assessment

Today in History

2001: World Trade Center, Pentagon attacked

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1792 0.0354 3.92%
L 2020 26.1000 0.0915 6.18%
L 2030 29.3692 0.1680 8.74%
L 2040 31.7661 0.2138 9.97%
L 2050 18.2867 0.1405 11.07%
G Fund 15.4327 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.1192 -0.0522 3.86%
C Fund 34.7997 0.3734 11.93%
S Fund 44.5590 0.4936 8.16%
I Fund 29.4021 0.1790 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.