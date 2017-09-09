Listen Live Sports

Magnitude of Irma drives massive evacuation from Florida

September 9, 2017 1:13 am
 
MIAMI (AP) — The forecast for Hurricane Irma’s path has shifted to the southwest of the heavily populated Miami metro area as time runs out to evacuate.

The enormous storm regained Category 5 status late Friday as winds hit 160 mph (260 kph). Forecasters expect the storm to be near the Florida Keys on Sunday morning and approach the state’s southwest coast by that afternoon.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said people who didn’t leave the state Friday night would have to ride out the storm at their own risk.

The governor urged everybody in the Keys, where forecasters expect the storm to hit first, to get out.

In one of the country’s largest evacuations, about 5.6 million people in Florida — more than one-quarter of the state’s population — were ordered to leave, and another 540,000 were ordered out on the Georgia coast.

