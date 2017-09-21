Listen Live Sports

Malaysia police say beer festival axed due to security fears

September 21, 2017 5:51 am
 
< a min read
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian police say an annual beer festival has been axed due to information that militants were planning to sabotage the event.

The Kuala Lumpur City Council on Monday banned the sixth edition of the “Better Beer Festival,” scheduled for Oct. 6-7, following protests from an Islamist party that called it a vice festival that could lead to criminal acts, rape and free sex.

The move has angered many Malaysians, who slammed it as a sign of growing Islamization of their country.

National police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun says police have information that unidentified militants planned to sabotage the event because it was against their struggle. He says in a statement Thursday that several other parties, which he didn’t name, were also planning to create chaos at the festival.

