Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Marijuana to be sold in Ontario government-run stores

September 8, 2017 11:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s most populous province plans to sell marijuana in as many as 150 government-run stores run after the federal government legalizes recreational pot by July.

The government says marijuana will only be sold at pot-specific stores or a government-run website. It’s decided not to sell it through government-run alcohol stores.

The private marijuana dispensaries that have sprung up around the province will be illegal.

Attorney General Yasir Naqvi said Friday sale of marijuana will be restricted to those 19 and older.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Legalization would make Canada the second country to have nationwide legalization, after Uruguay.

Each province in Canada will come up with rules for the sale of recreational pot.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers compete in Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1433 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 26.0077 0.0234 5.96%
L 2030 29.2000 0.0386 8.53%
L 2040 31.5505 0.0475 9.78%
L 2050 18.1447 0.0296 10.91%
G Fund 15.4291 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1783 0.0427 2.92%
C Fund 34.4763 0.0018 11.59%
S Fund 44.0255 -0.1336 8.61%
I Fund 29.1530 0.2228 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.