Maryland Gov. will lobby Amazon, Jeff Bezos, for HQ bid

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan says he will personally lobby Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to locate the retailer’s new headquarters in the state.

Hogan said Friday that he met with Goldman Sachs Chairman Lloyd Blankfein to discuss investment opportunities, and representatives from Port Covington in Baltimore, a site that Hogan said “meets the criteria” of what Amazon is looking for.

Goldman Sachs is already planning to invest $233 million in private equity funding to redevelop Port Covington, a real estate project by Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank.

Hogan said that while he supports the Port Covington bid and thinks it is the best option, he believes other cities in Maryland will likely submit bids. When they do, Hogan said “the state will assist anybody with any applications they may have.”