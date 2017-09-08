Maryland grants $100K for ill children foundation expansion

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A respite house for sick children in Maryland has received a $100,000 grant from the state to help expand its campus.

The Daily Times reports the grant will allow the Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation to grow in Ocean City after the Department of General Services made the decision Wednesday during a meeting.

Foundation chief operating officer and vice president Maryanne Davis says the grant comes after the organization purchased a piece of property a year and a half ago next to its campus at the House by the Sea.

Davis says families come to the house weekly to escape the tribulations of dealing with childhood disease. Through community donations it provides places for them to stay and services such as “going out to restaurants, putt-putt golf and amusement parks.”

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/