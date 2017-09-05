Listen Live Sports

McCain, battling brain cancer, back in the Senate

September 5, 2017 3:59 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate colleagues are welcoming John McCain back to Washington.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that the Senate will soon consider the annual defense policy bill and McCain, who is battling brain cancer, will take the lead on the legislation.

McConnell, in remarks at the start of the Senate session, says lawmakers are “glad to have him back with us.”

McCain is the chairman of the Armed Services Committee. The six-term Arizona senator received radiation and chemotherapy for cancer at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.

In a dramatic turn at the end of July, McCain cast a deciding vote against the Republican health care bill, drawing the wrath of President Donald Trump and conservatives.

