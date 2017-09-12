Mexico diplomat talks immigration in California trip

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a day huddling in California’s capital on immigration, trade and climate, Mexico’s top diplomat is hitting Los Angeles to close out a two-day visit to the immigrant-friendly state.

Mexico Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgary’s trip to California comes at a critical time in relations between his country and the United States and amid uncertainty over the future of a program that protects roughly 800,000 young immigrants who are living in the United States from deportation.

In Los Angeles, Videgaray will announce support for those young immigrants — hundreds of thousands of whom are Mexican.

Alongside immigration uncertainties, Videgaray’s visit comes as negotiations to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada, demanded by Trump, got off to a rocky start.