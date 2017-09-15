Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Mississippi officer resigns after threat to black motorist

September 15, 2017 12:48 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A white Mississippi police officer is resigning after video from his body camera showed him berating a black motorist during a traffic stop and saying he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep hands on the steering wheel.

The Commercial Dispatch reports that a citizens’ committee reviewed the video and unanimously recommended that officer Keith Dowd be fired. Dowd submitted a letter late Thursday saying he will resign Monday. He had been suspended with pay.

The newspaper obtained the video through a public records request and posted it online this week.

The Aug. 18 video captures Dowd repeatedly asking whether the driver had been smoking marijuana. Dowd said he could “empty a magazine into the car” if the driver takes his hands off the steering wheel.

