Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Moody’s: Qatar crisis a negative for all countries involved

September 13, 2017 6:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Moody’s Investors Service says the three-month-old diplomatic dispute between Qatar and other Arab states has created uncertainty across the Gulf region and is credit negative for all the countries involved.

The report Wednesday says persistent tensions between Qatar and its neighbors will have the biggest impact on Qatar and the island-nation of Bahrain, which has been roiled by low-level unrest since 2011.

The rating agency estimates Qatar has injected close to $40 billion, or close to 12 percent of its financial reserves, to support the economy in the first two months of the standoff.

The dispute erupted in early June when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed all diplomatic and transport links with Qatar, accusing it of fomenting unrest in the region and backing extremist groups.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary visits DC fire station on 9/11 anniversary

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1917 0.0125 3.92%
L 2020 26.1330 0.0330 6.18%
L 2030 29.4311 0.0619 8.74%
L 2040 31.8456 0.0795 9.97%
L 2050 18.3396 0.0529 11.07%
G Fund 15.4336 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0897 -0.0295 3.86%
C Fund 34.9188 0.1191 11.93%
S Fund 44.8229 0.2639 8.16%
I Fund 29.4743 0.0722 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.