More school breakfasts being served in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s office has announced that Virginia’s schools served 10 million more school breakfasts during the last school year compared to when he took office nearly four years ago.

The governor’s office said Wednesday that about 50,000 more students are eating breakfast each day.

First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe has made increasing school breakfasts her signature issue and raised millions in private funding for the cause. The McAuliffe administration has also increased public funding to help pay for more school breakfasts.