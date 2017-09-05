Listen Live Sports

Most Maryland students head back to school

September 5, 2017 1:03 pm
 
< a min read
BALTIMORE (AP) — Most students in Maryland are heading back to school for the first year since Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order requiring public schools to start after Labor Day.

Tuesday marked the first day of classes for students statewide, unless their school was granted a waiver under the order issued last year.

The Baltimore Sun reports four Baltimore schools designated as failing received a waiver to start a week earlier. Allegany and Garrett county schools in western Maryland were also allowed to start early because they historically have closed more often for inclement weather.

Hogan’s order caused some controversy and prompted a state school board member to resign. Supporters say the later start will boost tourism and increase family time. But opponents say it shortchanges education.

