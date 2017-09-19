Listen Live Sports

Mueller team questions deputy AG amid probe of Comey firing

September 19, 2017 10:04 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of investigators has questioned Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as they probe the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

That’s according to a person familiar with the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

It is not clear exactly when the conversation took place, or how long it lasted, but Rosenstein is relevant to Mueller’s investigation because he authored a memorandum in May that the White House initially held up as justification for Comey’s firing.

A Justice Department statement pointed out that Rosenstein has previously said he would recuse himself If necessary, but nothing had changed.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the questioning of Rosenstein.

