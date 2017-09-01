Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Myanmar military drops charges against 5 journalists

September 1, 2017 4:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s military has dropped criminal charges it had filed against five journalists in cases that drew international criticism for discouraging freedom of expression.

The decision to withdraw the cases involving contact with banned organizations and online defamation under a telecommunications law was announced Friday on the Facebook page of the office of military’s commander in chief. The journalists work for The Voice Daily, and The Irrawaddy and Democratic Voice of Burma, two primarily online news services.

The Myanmar Press Council confirmed it has received an official letter from the military announcing the decision and expressed its gratitude.

Although the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi that replaced a military-backed regime last year lifted most censorship rules, authorities have remained hostile to the media.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS sets up medical station at Houston Convention Center

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship after African-American

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1313 0.0275 3.69%
L 2020 25.9903 0.0681 5.96%
L 2030 29.1797 0.1226 8.53%
L 2040 31.5288 0.1560 9.78%
L 2050 18.1332 0.1020 10.91%
G Fund 15.4228 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1218 0.0240 2.92%
C Fund 34.5553 0.1981 11.59%
S Fund 44.3403 0.4525 8.61%
I Fund 28.8694 0.1808 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.