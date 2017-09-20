Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

New St. Louis mayor navigates racial strife after acquittal

September 20, 2017 4:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The new mayor of St. Louis is calling for the city to be a leader in addressing racial inequity as thousands of people protest the acquittal of a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of a black suspect.

But Lyda Krewson, who is white, faces criticism from those who want her to do more and others who want strong support for police or insist racism is not an issue.

Krewson won the Democratic mayoral primary in March after dominating on the city’s mostly white south side. Three black candidates split the vote on the predominantly black north side.

Democratic state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed says Krewson so far has responded well to the demonstrations and will ultimately be judged on her actions to combat institutional racism.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as GSA and the U.S. International Trade Administration examine IT modernization.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD's Carson visits National Response Coordination Center

Today in History

1963: Kennedy proposes joint US-Soviet mission to moon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2149 0.0096 3.92%
L 2020 26.1865 0.0236 6.18%
L 2030 29.5248 0.0422 8.74%
L 2040 31.9642 0.0532 9.97%
L 2050 18.4174 0.0345 11.07%
G Fund 15.4398 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0610 -0.0015 3.86%
C Fund 35.0785 0.0391 11.93%
S Fund 45.2028 -0.0285 8.16%
I Fund 29.5994 0.1746 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.