NKorea minister calls Thump’s threat ‘sound of dog barking’

September 21, 2017 2:40 am
 
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s foreign minister has described as “the sound of a dog barking” President Donald Trump’s threat to destroy his country.

The comments are the North’s first response to Trump’s speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, during which he vowed to “totally destroy North Korea” if provoked. Trump also called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “Rocket man.”

The North’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters in New York late Wednesday that “It would be a dog’s dream if he intended to scare us with the sound of a dog barking.”

South Korean TV footage also shows Ri saying he feels “sorry for his aides” when he was asked about Trump’s “Rocket man” comments.

North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test this month.

