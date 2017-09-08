Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
No charges to be filed against officer who fatally shot man

September 8, 2017 6:26 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The police officer who fatally shot a man wielding knife at his girlfriend’s Washington, D.C. home will not face charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday in a statement there is insufficient evidence against the unnamed Metropolitan police officer who killed the 29-year-old man on Dec. 25, 2016 and “that the officer was acting in self-defense and defense of others at the time of the shooting.”

A neighbor called 911 when an argument between Gerald Hall and his girlfriend escalated. The girlfriend told the officer and his partner there was no physical fight before they were called out again roughly 20 minutes later.

Police retuned before Hall pushed his girlfriend outside. The door opened again and Hall stood behind her when he was shot four times, twice in the chest.

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com

