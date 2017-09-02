No decision yet on who gets Trump’s pledge of disaster aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million to help victims of Harvey. Just who will get that money and when hasn’t been decided.

The White House is even asking reporters to suggest worthy recipients for the president’s money, which is expected to come from his personal fortune.

Such a donation would be one of the largest ever from a president. Trump himself is one of the wealthiest men to occupy the White House.

There is some concern that there could be intense competition among relief agencies for the president’s money and the publicity that comes with it.

The million-dollar pledge also brings up Trump’s checkered history with charitable donations. At times failed promises and questions about the source of the gifts have overshadowed his generosity.