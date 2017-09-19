Listen Live Sports

Nominee for EPA chemical safety post has deep industry ties

September 19, 2017 5:50 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press review of financial records and published work finds that President Donald Trump’s nominee to oversee chemical safety at the Environmental Protection Agency has for years accepted payments for criticizing peer-reviewed studies that raised concerns about the safety of his clients’ products.

A Senate committee on Tuesday abruptly postponed its consideration of the nomination of Michael L. Dourson as head of EPA’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention. Its hearing had been scheduled for early Wednesday. If confirmed, ethics experts say, Dourson’s industry work could pose a conflict of interest.

Dourson’s past corporate clients include Dow Chemical Co., Koch Industries Inc. and Chevron Corp. His research has also been underwritten by industry trade groups representing the makers of plastics, pesticides, processed foods and cigarettes.

