Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

North Dakota settles with Dakota Access pipeline builder

September 20, 2017 1:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators have approved an agreement settling allegations that the Texas-based builder of the Dakota Access pipeline violated state rules during construction.

North Dakota’s Public Service Commission last year accused Energy Transfer Partners of improperly reporting the discovery of American Indian artifacts. Regulators also were looking into whether crews removed too many trees.

The deal the commission approved Wednesday calls for ETP to help develop and promote an industry manual for handling artifacts discoveries, and to plant more trees along the pipeline route than it had proposed. The state isn’t requiring a $15,000 fine or payment, as it had proposed earlier.

The agreement was worked out by attorneys for the company and the commission.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as GSA and the U.S. International Trade Administration examine IT modernization.

Advertisement

The $3.8 billion pipeline began moving North Dakota oil to Illinois on June 1.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD's Carson visits National Response Coordination Center

Today in History

1963: Kennedy proposes joint US-Soviet mission to moon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2149 0.0096 3.92%
L 2020 26.1865 0.0236 6.18%
L 2030 29.5248 0.0422 8.74%
L 2040 31.9642 0.0532 9.97%
L 2050 18.4174 0.0345 11.07%
G Fund 15.4398 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0610 -0.0015 3.86%
C Fund 35.0785 0.0391 11.93%
S Fund 45.2028 -0.0285 8.16%
I Fund 29.5994 0.1746 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.