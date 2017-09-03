Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Odd inheritance: 1889 landmark courthouse with clock tower

September 3, 2017 9:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Missouri man is inheriting a 19th century courthouse in Connecticut under an unusual lease agreement signed by his ancestors in 1803.

The state of Connecticut closed the landmark 1889 courthouse with a Seth Thomas clock tower in Litchfield on Aug. 25 and moved operations to a new courthouse a few miles away in Torrington.

Under the 214-year-old lease between the state and six landowners, the property reverts back to the landowners’ descendants if the state stops using the property for a courthouse.

Seventy-eight-year-old George Beckwith, of Goodman, Missouri, will be inheriting the property, along with the estates of his two late sisters.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Beckwith says he doesn’t want to be a courthouse owner. He and his sisters’ relatives will be selling the property to a historic preservation group in Litchfield.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.