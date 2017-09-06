Listen Live Sports

Officer’s mental records probed in Australian woman’s death

September 6, 2017 1:34 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators have asked for medical and unredacted personnel files of a Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian native in July.

A search warrant filed publicly Tuesday shows an investigator with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was seeking background records, including pre-employment psychological exams, of Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor.

Noor fatally shot 40-year-old Justine Damond on July 15 after she called police to report a possible sexual assault. She was shot as she approached the squad car that Noor and his partner were in.

The search warrant seeks similar information for Noor’s partner, Matthew Harrity.

Court documents show the city provided investigators with the information.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to prosecutors, who will consider possible charges.

