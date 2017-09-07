Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ohio State won’t rent speaking venue for white nationalist

September 7, 2017 4:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University has denied a request for a group to rent campus space for white nationalist Richard Spencer to give a speech next month.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the school says there would be “substantial risk to public safety” if it accommodated the request from the National Policy Institute, led by Spencer.

Several other campuses have rejected requests involving Spencer, citing safety concerns and August violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. A supporter of Spencer is suing Michigan State University over one refused venue rental, alleging a violation of free speech rights.

At Ohio State, Spencer’s group had requested “a lot of security,” noting that his events elsewhere have drawn protesters. The request indicated that Spencer’s personal security detail would work with local police.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Dr. Jerome Adams becomes new U.S. Surgeon General

Today in History

1977: US signs Panama Canal treaties

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1324 0.0069 3.69%
L 2020 25.9843 0.0189 5.96%
L 2030 29.1614 0.0356 8.53%
L 2040 31.5030 0.0453 9.78%
L 2050 18.1151 0.0300 10.91%
G Fund 15.4282 0.0008 1.36%
F Fund 18.1356 -0.0348 2.92%
C Fund 34.4745 0.1076 11.59%
S Fund 44.1591 0.0595 8.61%
I Fund 28.9302 0.0226 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.