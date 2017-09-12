Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Oklahoma senator booked on sexual battery charge, released

September 12, 2017 10:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma state senator accused of grabbing his Uber driver’s head and kissing her neck while she was driving him to a bar has been booked into the Oklahoma County jail.

Online jail records show 40-year-old Republican state Sen. Bryce Marlatt was booked Tuesday morning on one felony count of sexual battery. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

A married father of four from the western Oklahoma city of Woodward, Marlatt was charged after an Uber driver told police he groped her after she picked him up from an Oklahoma City restaurant June 26.

Marlatt has previously said he was shocked by the allegations, but neither he nor his attorney immediately responded to telephone messages Tuesday seeking comment.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

If convicted, Marlatt faces up to 10 years in prison.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Marines and sailors assist with Hurricane Irma relief efforts

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1792 0.0354 3.92%
L 2020 26.1000 0.0915 6.18%
L 2030 29.3692 0.1680 8.74%
L 2040 31.7661 0.2138 9.97%
L 2050 18.2867 0.1405 11.07%
G Fund 15.4327 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.1192 -0.0522 3.86%
C Fund 34.7997 0.3734 11.93%
S Fund 44.5590 0.4936 8.16%
I Fund 29.4021 0.1790 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.