Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pakistan court rejects ex-PM’s petition against removal

September 15, 2017 3:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A defense lawyer says Pakistan’s Supreme Court has rejected former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s request for a review of a ruling disqualifying him from holding office for concealing his assets.

Salman Akram Raja said a five-judge panel of the court Friday also rejected review petitions from Sharif’s two sons, a daughter and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

He said the court will release a detailed order later to explain its reasons for upholding the July 28 ruling, under which the country’s three-time premier was removed from office following a probe that determined he concealed his financial assets.

Sharif resigned but insists he was disqualified over a trivial charge.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Sharif and some family members now face criminal cases prepared by Pakistan’s anti-corruption body.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor clears debris from boat ramp in Key West

Today in History

1901: McKinley dies from assassin's bullet

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1860 -0.0045 3.92%
L 2020 26.1166 -0.0131 6.18%
L 2030 29.3995 -0.0255 8.74%
L 2040 31.8048 -0.0329 9.97%
L 2050 18.3127 -0.0218 11.07%
G Fund 15.4354 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0802 0.0053 3.86%
C Fund 34.9185 -0.0271 11.93%
S Fund 44.8077 -0.0330 8.16%
I Fund 29.3087 -0.0907 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.