Palestinian activist to be deported to Jordan from Chicago

September 19, 2017 2:12 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Supporters say a Chicago Palestinian activist is leaving the U.S. for Jordan, the final step in a criminal case that revealed her decades-old record of bombings in Jerusalem.

Hatem Abudayyeh says 70-year-old Rasmea Odeh (OH’-duh) will leave Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport for Jordan on Tuesday. He says her supporters plan to gather at the airport’s international terminal with signs and banners.

Odeh pleaded guilty in April to concealing the convictions when she applied for U.S. citizenship. She must leave the U.S. under a plea deal with prosecutors.

Odeh was convicted at trial in 2014 and sentenced to 18 months in prison, but the verdict was overturned. A second trial was planned in Detroit, the city where she went through the citizenship process in 2004, before she accepted a plea deal.

