Palestinian rights groups hand dossier on Israel to court

September 20, 2017 7:10 am
 
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Palestinian human rights lawyers have handed a 700-page dossier to the International Criminal Court, alleging that Israeli authorities are responsible for crimes including apartheid and persecution in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The documents submitted Wednesday are an attempt to provide evidence for an ongoing preliminary probe opened in 2015 by prosecutors at the global court into crimes committed on Palestinian territories. The so-called preliminary examination aims to establish if there are sufficient grounds for opening a full-scale investigation.

Shawan Jabarin, director of Palestinian rights group Al-Haq, says that the dossier includes evidence that Israel forcibly removes Palestinians from the territories and replaces them with Israeli settlers.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry was studying the submission and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

