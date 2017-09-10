Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Palestinians release activist jailed for Facebook post

September 10, 2017 6:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Authority has released a prominent activist a week after he was arrested for writing a Facebook post criticizing the government of President Mahmoud Abbas.

Issa Amro’s lawyer says his client was released Sunday on $1,400 bail on Sunday.

Amro was accused of breaking the law by criticizing the government’s detention of a journalist earlier this month.

Amro’s attorney, Farid Atrash, says it is “shameful” his client was arrested for exercising his right of free expression.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Rights groups had called on the Palestinian Authority to release Amro, an activist who advocates non-violence and protests against Israeli settlements in his hometown of Hebron.

Human rights organizations say there has been a notable increase recently in the number of journalists arrested by the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.