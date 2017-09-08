Listen Live Sports

Police: Father kills himself after son’s accidental shooting

September 8, 2017 5:45 am
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina man took his own life moments after his 2-year-old son found a gun and accidentally shot and killed himself.

Richland County Corner Gary Watts says toddler Kyree Myers’ mother called 911 after her son found the loaded gun in the family’s Columbia home and shot himself.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says when officers arrived, 38-year-old Keon Myers had a gun and was threatening to kill himself, firing the fatal shot into his head after refusing to drop the weapon.

Police say they are still investigating if the father and son were killed with the same weapon and whether that gun was bought legally.

Holbrook says the incident has been “emotionally trying for responding officers” and they will receive support as needed.

