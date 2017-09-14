Listen Live Sports

Police in Kosovo raid Serbia’s Red Cross offices

September 14, 2017 11:12 am
 
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo police say they have raided offices of Serbia’s Red Cross in the country, questioning some employees and confiscating documents suspected of being used to conduct an illegal census.

A statement Thursday says some policemen were injured when attacked in northern Mitrovica during the operation late Wednesday.

Police say it is believed that some people in the organization used seized documents “for the registration of population … contrary to the legal dispositions, as the population census is held by Kosovo’s competent institutions.”

Police say no arrests were made.

There is no immediate comment from Serbia’s Red Cross, a non-governmental organization that provides humanitarian support to the ethnic Serb minority in Kosovo.

