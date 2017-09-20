Listen Live Sports

Police say man killed kitten with TV remote, shot another

September 20, 2017 5:52 pm
 
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been charged with killing a kitten with a TV remote and shooting another with a BB gun.

Police say officers responded to a report that two kittens had been killed inside a West Hartford apartment on Wednesday.

Officers say they confirmed one kitten was dead and another was severely injured. They say the 22-year-old man reportedly shot and killed a pet rat with a BB gun and assaulted his girlfriend in the apartment a few days earlier.

The man, Corey McCall, has been charged with cruelty to animals, assault and other offenses. He’s being held on $150,000 surety bond and can’t be reached for comment.

It’s unclear if McCall is being represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

