Political anxiety, disaster add fuel to Zozobra fire

September 1, 2017 3:10 am
 
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — High anxiety about White House politics, hurricane flooding and even the threat of nuclear war with North Korea is adding an extra spark to the annual burning of a giant, ghostly marionette that serves as an effigy to gloom and doom.

The ritual burning of Zozobra is expected to attract tens of thousands of revelers Friday to a Santa Fe city park for a mixture of wholesome and ghoulish fun.

Inside the six-story puppet are reams of crumpled, handwritten notes about recent troubles and travails that people hope to leave behind in the past.

Worries this year are combustible mix of disenchantment with politics and preoccupation over natural and manmade disaster. Organizers of the event say the elaborate show is a chance to reflect and unburden the soul.

