Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Prime ministers of Greece, Italy meet on Corfu

September 14, 2017 9:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The prime ministers of Greece and Italy have stressed that European countries should share the burden of dealing with migration.

Italy’s Paolo Gentiloni and his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras spoke Thursday on the western Greek island of Corfu, where talks also included the financial crisis and the European Union’s relations with Turkey.

Tsipras said such crises should be handled with solidarity and shared responsibility rather than “with fences and exclusions that undermine our European values.”

Gentiloni said the two would raise the issue at an October meeting of southern European countries in Cyprus.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

“The message must be to update the rules we have because it is fair to stress once again that the burden of this phenomenon cannot be taken only by few countries such as Italy and Greece,” he said.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA astronaut discusses time onboard International Space Station

Today in History

1901: McKinley dies from assassin's bullet

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1905 -0.0012 3.92%
L 2020 26.1297 -0.0033 6.18%
L 2030 29.4250 -0.0061 8.74%
L 2040 31.8377 -0.0079 9.97%
L 2050 18.3345 -0.0051 11.07%
G Fund 15.4345 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0749 -0.0148 3.86%
C Fund 34.9456 0.0268 11.93%
S Fund 44.8407 0.0178 8.16%
I Fund 29.3994 -0.0749 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.