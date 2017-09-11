Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

‘Proof’ of Rohingya-set fires in Myanmar fails inspection

September 11, 2017 8:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BANGKOK (AP) — A Buddhist abbot told reporters he had photographic proof that Rohingya Muslims had burned their own village in Myanmar. But the images were of two Hindus the journalists had met only hours before.

Violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state has driven some 300,000 Rohingya from the country while also sparking a war pitting the truth against so-called “fake news.” Supporters of both Myanmar’s government and Rohingya have spread falsehoods.

Like the monk, the government says Rohingya insurgents have been burning down their own villages in northern Rakhine as they attacked both majority Buddhists and minority Hindus. But Rohingya say Myanmar security forces and Buddhist mobs have attacked them and razed their homes in a conflict that the government estimates has killed close to 400 people since it erupted late last month.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA secretary meets new Forest Service chief

Today in History

2001: World Trade Center, Pentagon attacked

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.