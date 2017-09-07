Listen Live Sports

Prosecutors want Shkreli’s bail revoked over Clinton posting

September 7, 2017 10:18 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors have filed a court motion asking a judge to revoke Martin Shkreli’s (SHKREL’-eez) bail and throw him in jail because of recent threats the so-called “Pharma Bro” allegedly made against Hillary Clinton.

In their motion filed Thursday, prosecutors said Shkreli posted on Facebook that he would pay $5,000 to anyone who grabs hair from Clinton during her book tour.

Prosecutors say the threat required “significant expenditure of resources by the U.S. Secret Service.” They also say there’s risk that one of Shkreli’s many social media followers will take his statements seriously.

Shkreli’s lawyer says the former pharmaceutical CEO intended no harm.

Shkreli has been out on bail since a jury last month found him guilty of deceiving investors in two failed hedge funds he ran.

