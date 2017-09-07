Listen Live Sports

Qatar giving $30 million to help Harvey victims in Texas

September 7, 2017 8:56 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Qatar says it’s giving $30 million to a new fund to help people in Texas recover from Harvey.

The donation appears to be the largest by a foreign government following the hurricane. It comes as Qatar works to show it’s a supportive player on the world stage amid a diplomatic crisis with its neighbors.

Qatari Ambassador to the U.S. Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani says the Qatar Harvey Fund will work with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the Houston mayor and Texas organizations to rebuild flooded communities.

Abbott says he’s humbled by the world’s support and thanks Qatar for its generosity.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are feuding with Qatar over allegations the tiny gas-rich country funds extremism and other claims. Qatar denies the allegations.

