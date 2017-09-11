Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Racial politics color New York City’s looming mayoral race

September 11, 2017 10:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s massive minority population is one reason Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a nearly unassailable position on the eve of Tuesday’s primary election, despite a first term with plenty of political missteps.

De Blasio has won acclaim in many majority-minority neighborhoods after enacting changes in policing and education policies that benefited immigrants and minorities. He’s expanded free preschool education dramatically and kept crime at historic lows. He also alienated some police officers who question whether he’s more committed to the Black Lives Matter movement than to the party’s traditional white, working-class base.

The story of de Blasio’s 2017 re-election in some ways mirrors that of the Democratic Party’s broader struggle with racial politics in the age of President Donald Trump.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA secretary meets new Forest Service chief

Today in History

2001: World Trade Center, Pentagon attacked

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.