Red Cross shocked by driver’s killing in South Sudan

September 9, 2017 5:52 am
 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The Red Cross says it is shocked by the killing of one of its staffers in South Sudan.

A statement Saturday by the International Committee of the Red Cross says driver Lukudu Kennedy Laki Emmanuel was shot and killed Friday by unknown attackers after delivering aid to victims of the country’s civil war.

The statement says the Red Cross convoy had been clearly marked and that all parties in the conflict had been notified of the organization’s presence.

South Sudan has become one of the world’s most dangerous places for aid workers.

At least 83 have been killed since 2013, including at least 16 this year. Many are local workers.

