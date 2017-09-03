Reports: Ex-aide to Israeli PM arrested in submarine probe

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media are reporting that police have arrested six people, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s former chief of staff and a former navy commander, as part of an investigation into alleged corruption surrounding the purchase of German submarines.

David Sharan, an American-born former Netanyahu aide, was reportedly arrested Sunday on suspicion of accepting bribes, fraud, breach of trust and conspiracy. A court extended Sharan’s detention by five days.

Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sunday’s arrests are the latest in a probe into suspected corruption surrounding the $2 billion deal with German manufacturer Thyssenkrupp.

Advertisement

Netanyahu is not a suspect in the case, but his personal lawyer, who is also his cousin, is involved.

Police have questioned Netanyahu over separate corruption allegations. He has denied any wrongdoing.