Richmond leaders call for peace after spate of killings

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — City leaders in Richmond are announcing new efforts intended to help stem a recent uptick in deadly gun violence.

The city’s mayor, police chief, top prosecutor and public housing authority CEO held a news conference Tuesday morning where they announced the changes. They include increased foot patrols in one public housing community and better lighting and new cameras at others.

The news conference came after a stretch of nine fatal shootings in eight days.

Police Chief Alfred Durham also says officers need more help from the community. He says residents are too reluctant to speak out when a crime is committed.

Durham says the city has had 46 homicides so far this year.

Last year, the city reported 61, making 2016 Richmond’s deadliest year in a decade.